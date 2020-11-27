Pres. Trump pardons Michael Flynn. November. 27, 2020 07:43. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday (local time) with less than two months left until the end of his term. The concern that the president may abuse the pardon power for those close to him and his family members facing an investigation or a ruling by the law enforcement authorities before his presidency ends has become realized.



“It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon,” President Trump tweeted on Wednesday, adding, “Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!”.



The former national security adviser has been investigated for his involvement in potential collusion between Russia and the Trump camp to influence the 2016 presidential election. Flynn who was picked as a national security adviser after Trump’s election win discussed the easing of sanctions against Russia with the then-Russian ambassador in the U.S. but denied having such discussions in his statement. Soon after Trump took office, his statement was found false, which led to his resignation 24 days after his appointment.



