IIAC wins consulting project for new airport in Poland. November. 26, 2020 08:08. by Lee Sae Saem iamsam@donga.com.

The Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) will share the know-how of Incheon International Airport and advise on the overall construction of a new airport in Warsaw, Poland. The IIAC announced on Wednesday that the corporation was selected as a strategic advisor in the bidding for the strategic advisory consulting project for the construction of a new airport in Warsaw, Poland. As the IIAC earned the highest score, defeating its competitor, Narita International Airport, it is set to sign a contract within this year.



Incheon International Airport will provide advisory services for three years, such as writing a white paper on the development and operation of the new airport, examining a masterplan report, and consulting on training. The contract amount is forecasted to be 5.6 billion won.



The Polish government is planning to construct a new airport by 2027 with the capacity to accommodate 45 million passengers per year as the capacity of the country’s existing gateway airport, Warsaw Chopin Airport, is maxed out. “We will be able to drive other South Korean companies’ entrance into the Polish market in terms of airport design and the export of construction equipment and materials,” said a member of the IIAC.



