Biden begins transition 20 days after election. November. 25, 2020 07:49. lightee@donga.com.

The General Services Administration (GSA) acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has won the presidential election and embarked on the handover, which makes Biden an official “president-elect” 20 days after the election held on November 3. President Donald Trump effectively admitted his defeat, putting an end to the controversy surrounding concession.



Biden is spending up the process of forming the next administration. He nominated Janet Yellen, a former head of the Federal Reserve, for Treasury Secretary, who would be the first female treasury secretary if confirmed by the Senate, and former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence AgencyAvril Haines as Director of National Intelligence.



“In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,” President Trump tweeted.



“I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, and transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,” read GSA Administrator Emily Murphy’s letter to Biden according to The Washington Post. The U.S. law requires the provision of resources and services that are needed for the transition after the GSA approves the president-elect.



This letter was sent as Biden's victory in the state of Michigan was officially certified, which President Trump has made a great deal of effort to delay. It is now unlikely that the election result will be overturned with most cases brought by President Trump in an attempt to not concede having been rejected or dropped.



