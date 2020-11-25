Last destination is the Grammys, says BTS. November. 25, 2020 07:50. jyr0101@donga.com.

Korean boy band BTS is now eyeing on the Grammy award, the most prestigious pop award in the United States. Our last destination in the U.S. is the Grammys,” said the band in an interview with American magazine Esquire on Monday (local time).



“We want to be nominated and win an award if it is possible,” they said. They named the award in September when they ranked first in the Billboard’s top 100 chart with “Dynamite.” The Grammy award is the only award the boy band has not won yet, among the three most prestigious awards — Grammy, Billboard and American Music Award.



The Recording Academy that confers the award will announce nominees for 2021 on Tuesday. Overseas press including the Billboard predicted that BTS is likely to be nominated in the Grammy Award for Record of the Year. It would be the first time in 20 years that a boy band is nominated for the award since NSYNC if BTS gets nominated this year. BTS attended the award as a guest presenter last year, and performed on the stage with rapper Lil Nas X but was not nominated this year.



They talked about their impressions on their work in the United States. “I listened to pop songs and watched all American awards ever since I dreamed of becoming a singer,” said Suga. “It is a great honor as an artist to be popular in the U.S. I am very proud of it.”



“BTS have already conquered the world, ascended to the peak of pop and challenged traditional masculinity,” said the magazine article. “BTS is the most famous band in the entire world, but is somewhat undervalued in the mainstream society in the U.S.”



