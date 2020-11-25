Kim Sei-young closes in on world No. 1 Ko Jin-young. November. 25, 2020 07:50. hun@donga.com.

The competition for women’s world golf rankings is getting fiercer heading into the end of the season. World No. 2 Kim Sei-young is fast catching up with Ko Jin-young, the No.1 player in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings.



Kim scored 7.38 points in the Rolex Rankings announced on Monday local time, narrowing the gap with Ko Jin-young (7.79) by 0.41 points. Ko was ahead of Kim by a margin of 1.03 points last week.



Kim soared to No. 2 in world rankings by capturing her second win of the season at Pelican Women’s Championship that ended on No. 23. After winning the inaugural tournament, she said becoming No.1 in world rankings is her biggest goal for this year. Kim is the current leader in the money list, the player-of-the-year race, and in strokes gained, which is good enough to have her eye on the Triple Crown. Kim will continue her bid to become the No. 1 in world rankings at the U.S. Women’s Open, the final major tournament of the season, and at the CME Group Tour Championship next month.



