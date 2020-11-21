BTS reveals new song ‘Life Goes On’. November. 21, 2020 07:27. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

BTS made a comeback with a song that says life should go on even in these strange times in the album titled “BE,” which expresses the group’s feelings and thoughts about the cancellation of its world tour and having to meet its fans online due to COVID-19. Their album title “Be” is open to many interpretations without being restricted.



BTS released all eight songs of the album, including “Life Goes On,” on Friday. The group held a press conference on the same day at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul. One of the group members, Suga, could not attend due to shoulder surgery. Over 200 press members gathered at the press conference, sitting one person per table, which was placed one meter away from each other, after temperature check and using hand sanitizer.



This album was quite different from BTS’s previous powerful fast-tempo songs. “Life Goes on” features a sweet melody of the lyrical acoustic guitar. Each song showcases the unique personality of each member – for example, “Fly to My Room” with the humor of Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jimin, “Blue & Grey” showcasing V’s pop ballad, and “Telepathy” featuring Suga’s taste for retro pop disco.



All members of the group were involved in the production of the album, from its planning and writing songs to the production of the album cover to the music video. Jimin led the process as the product manager and V managed the overall visual image, including the music video and the album cover.



