Son Heung-min named Premier League Player of the Month. November. 21, 2020 07:28.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is on a roll again after facing COVID-19 scare. The 28-year-old flew back to England after playing friendly matches for the South Korea men’s national football team in Austria and prepared for his club’s upcoming match against Manchester City slated for 2 a.m. on Sunday (KST). Tottenham released some pictures of Son, Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko warming up during practice on Friday.



Son took part in club activities that were delayed in order to play for the national football team. He has been also named the Premier League Player of the Month for October. Tottenham announced the news on its official website and its social network. It is the third time Son has won the Player of the Month award, having been crowned the award in September 2016 and April 2017. Son expressed gratitude for the support of fans during his acceptance speech. He said so many players were exceptional enough to deserve the award this month but he won the award thanks to the support of his fans. The Tottenham forward scored four goals and picked up two assists in three matches in October.



Son particularly thanked his teammate Harry Kane, who has shown a great partnership with Son this season. He said he was surprised to receive the award because he thought it would be Kane who would win the award, adding Kane was so great that he was fitted to win the award. Son continued to express his appreciation for Kane and other players, and said he will do his best for the team and to win more awards. It has been two years since a Tottenham player won the Premier League Player of the Month award after Lucas Moura in August 2018.



