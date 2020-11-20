US Democrats choose Pelosi again as speaker. November. 20, 2020 08:06. lightee@donga.com.

The Hill, a newspaper website that covers reports of the Congress, said House Democrats re-nominated Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday in a virtual vote. Pelosi, who ran unopposed, will serve another two years as Speaker of the House in the 117th Congress if she secures a majority of the full House in January. Democrats have a 219-216 majority in the House of Representatives so far.



If she remains in her post until 2022, she would set a new record of leading the Democratic party for 20 years. She was elected as a U.S. representative in 1987 and has maintained her leadership in the Democratic Party since 2003. She first served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and regained the gravel after Democrats won the 2018 midterms.



Meanwhile, 81-year-old Steny Hoyer and 80-year-old Jim Clyburn were also re-nominated as House Majority Leader and House Majority Whip on the same day, becoming the oldest leading figures of the ruling party. President-elect Joe Biden would also become the oldest incumbent U.S. president.



