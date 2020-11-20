Hyundai Motor holds ‘Open Innovation Lounge’ event. November. 20, 2020 08:07. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

A heavy rain is bound to undermine the vision of drivers. The windshield fares relatively better thanks to the wipers, but the windows on both sides and side mirrors offer extremely little vision. It is expected that in a near future, Hyundai Motor Company, the No.1 automaker in South Korea, could introduce a vehicle that generate vibrations to remove raindrops on its side windows.



Hyundai Motor Group announced that it introduced such cutting-edge technologies at an event called the “2020 Open Innovation Lounge,” which took place at its Hyundai-Kia headquarters in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Monday and Tuesday. Open Innovation Lounge is Hyundai’s open platform for innovation designed to promote cooperation with startups.



The technologies showcased at the event have been fleshed out by 11 companies winnowed out from some 300 Hyundai partners around the world.



And those technologies were themed around three keywords – convenience, entertainment, and safety & hygiene. Included are automated moisture removal, smart advertisement mirroring technology, touch-control side glasses, and indoor sterilization lightings. Hyundai Motor Group is planning to make a swift progress to commercialize some of more viable options among the technologies.



