Obama: ‘We’re not above the law’. November. 17, 2020 07:43. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump and the ruling Republican Party for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. Obama said the U.S. is more divided than before due to crazy conspiracy theories and some of that is attributable to President Trump.



During an interview with BBC held ahead of the release of his memoir “A Promised Land,” the former president said America is more divided than it was when President Trump won the presidency four years ago. Obama added that the division is attributable to “crazy conspiracy theories” and “truth decay,” pointing out that President Trump has contributed to the problem by fanning division for political gains.



In an interview with CBS, Obama said presidency is a temporary job. “We’re not above the law, that’s the essence of our democracy,” said Obama denouncing President Trump’s refusal to concede the election. He said he is disappointed by Republicans for supporting President Trump’s baseless claims that the election was rigged.



When asked if he was willing to join the Biden administration, Obama said he plans on helping the president-elect in any ways he can but he will not take a cabinet position. While answering to the question, Obama made a joke by saying if he joins the administration, his wife would leave him. He added that his wife and lawyer Michelle sacrificed a lot for his political life.



