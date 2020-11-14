Moon pledges $10 million to support developing nations with COVID-19 vaccine. November. 14, 2020 07:32. by Hyung-Jun Hwang constant25@donga.com.

President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that South Korea will donate 10 million dollars in providing COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries through the COVAX (The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility) Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).



During the second summit between South Korea and the leaders of Southeast Asian countries along the Mekong River held virtually on Friday, Moon said he will cooperate with Mekong River countries to help them secure universal and equitable access to vaccines. COVAX is a project co-led by the World Health Organization established with an aim to guarantee fair access to coronavirus vaccines for every country in the world.



President Moon proposed that participating nations go one step further towards a “strategic partnership” according to the milestones set at the first summit. Southeast Asian countries agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to that of a “strategic partnership.” President Moon and the leaders of the five Southeast Asian countries adopted a joint communiqué, which includes support and appreciation for South Korea’s New Southern Policy (NSP) and New Southern Policy Plus Strategy, cooperation on COVID-19 response, and eval‎uation of South Korea’s support.



Some point out that the government is using 10 million dollars in the government budget to promote K-quarantine when it opposed to provide free flu vaccination for citizens. A Cheong Wa Dae official said that it is not a large amount considering South Korea is making great contribution to the international community with next year’s budget for official development assistance reaching over 4 trillion won.



