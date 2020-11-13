Biden praises S. Korea’s response to COVID-19. November. 13, 2020 07:40. tree624@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden praised South Korea’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and called for strengthened bilateral cooperation against the virus during his phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.



Biden paid his respect to President Moon, hailing South Korea’s excellent response to COVID-19 unlike the U.S. that reported their first cases of COVID-19 on the same day as South Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok. Biden said that the U.S. has a long way to go in catching up with South Korea, adding vaccines are fortunately on the way and he will begin his efforts to curb COVID-19 now before the new administration comes in.



During his conversation with the leaders of Australia and Japan via phone on the same day, Biden mentioned the need for mutual cooperation on COVID-19. In a press release, Biden’s transition team said they praise President Moon’s strong leadership on COVID-19, noting his commitment to cooperate on addressing the pandemic.



Cheong Wa Dae said there is a high possibility that the Biden administration will strengthen cooperation with South Korea since Biden said battling the COVID-19 crisis is his top priority. “We will be able to solidify our cooperation with the Biden administration by sharing our knowhow and experience in K-quarantine models,” said a Cheong Wa Dae official.



