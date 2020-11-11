‘America is back,’ Biden says. November. 12, 2020 07:55. lightee@donga.com,constant25@donga.com.

Joe Biden had a series of conversations over the phone with the leaders of major European countries on Tuesday. “America is back,” he said while expressing his willingness to strengthen global cooperation. While President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the election results, Biden is presenting himself as a new leader of the U.S. and sending his messages to the international stage.



“First of all, I am letting you know that the United States is back,” he replied during a press conference held in Wilmington, Delaware when asked what he has discussed with foreign leaders. “We are going to get back in the game. It is no longer the United States alone,” he also said, adding, “I am confident that we will be able to put the United States back in the place of respect that it had before.”



한국어