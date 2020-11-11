Half of top 10 bestselling global smartphones are Galaxy A series. November. 12, 2020 07:56. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Half of the top 10 models in the global smartphone market in the third quarter of the year were Galaxy A series, bolstered by stronger sales in Southeast Asia, India, Russia, and other emerging markets.



Global research firm Canalys announced Wednesday global top 10 smartphones based on sales volume for the third quarter of the year. Five of Samsung’s products including the Galaxy A21s, GalaxyA11, GalaxyA51 ranked third to fifth place.



Though Samsung conceded first and second place titles to the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, it far exceeded Apple in terms of total shipments. Samsung’s smartphone shipments in Q3 reached 80.2 million units, accounting for 23% of the global smartphone market share. On the other hand, Apple shipped 43.2 million units, ranking fourth in the market at 12.4%. Huawei came in second (51.7 million units, 14.9%) while Xiaomi ranked third (47.1 million, 13.5%).



“Consumer consumption, which had been sluggish due to COVID-19, is showing signs of recovery in the third quarter of the year,” reported Canalys. “Samsung Electronics had expanded lower to mid-range line up in the emerging market, boosted by various marketing activities including online discounts and free delivery service.”



