Hyundai Rotem seals $68 mil. conveyer systems deal with Ford. November. 10, 2020 07:37. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Rotem is expanding its business into production facilities. Hyundai Rotem announced Monday that it signed a 76.3 billion won contract with Ford for the construction of conveyer facilities in the U.S. carmaker’s three foreign plants. Under the deal, the South Korean railway company will supply the three Ford factories in Argentina, South Africa, and Thailand until 2022. Considered vital in the field of auto production, conveyer systems are designed to deliver auto parts such as the engine or the body of a vehicle to supply lines.



Thanks to the Ford deal, Hyundai Rotem has hit the market of 280 billion won in terms of the cumulative amount of auto production facility deals. Starting with Mexico in 2008, Rotem has sealed conveyer facility deals in India, Thailand, and the United State, in 2012, in 2015, and in 2016, respectively.



Rotem’s technological competence has been endorsed by other global automakers, winning a contract to supply transportation equipment for Renault plant in France last year, following the GM plant press deal in 2016.



The global production facility market is estimated to exceed 2 trillion won per year. “We will continue to make inroads into the global market based on our rich business experience and ideal capacity to build production equipment,” said an official at Hyundai Rotem.



