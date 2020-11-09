Trump hears about his loss at a golf course, says CNN . November. 09, 2020 07:40. yeah@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly has heard about his loss in the presidential election at a golf club.



According to CNN and other media outlets, he arrived at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia at around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday (local time). About an hour later, the press including the Associated Press and CNN reported Biden’s victory in the election after winning in Pennsylvania. But Trump refuted this right away. He asserted that he “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” on his twitter account.



When the press reported that he was at a golf course, his supporters gathered in front of the golf club and chanted that they should not believe the media. Biden’s supporters also gathered, holding pickets saying “You’re Fired,” a well-known phrase that Trump said on a TV program, and demanding him to leave.



