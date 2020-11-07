Son Heung-min records assist just 17th second after joining match. November. 07, 2020 07:49. hun@donga.com.

”Super Sonic” Son Heung-min had an assist only 17 seconds after being fielded as substitute. Tottenham Hotspur FC of the English Premier League held the third match in the Group J league of the 2020-2021 UEFA Europa League against Ludogorets FC of Bulgaria in Razgrad on Friday.



Son was sitting in the bench to take sufficient rest when the match started, before he was fielded at 16th minute in the second half to replace Lucas Moura when his team was leading 2-1. Right after that, Son had his first touch on the ball to lightly pass it to Giovani Lo Celso from the left side of the penalty area to enable the latter to score. He thus recorded an assist only 17th second after joining the match, which was an assist and offense point that he has secured in the shortest time. Tottenham won the match 3-1 to emerge as No. 1 in the group, with two wins and one loss.



Son also scored a goal at 45th second when he started in the match against West Ham United FC of the English Premier League on October 19. It was the goal that he scored in the shortest time after joining a match.



“Whenever Son captures the ball, it is always threatening. UK outlet “Football London” said, “I Sky Sports gave eight points, the highest point in the team, to Son along with Lo Celso, Moura, and Harry Kane.”



한국어