President Trump officially denies election results. November. 07, 2020 07:50.

U.S. President Donald Trump made official on Thursday his intent to deny the results of the presidential election. Chances are rising that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win a majority of the Electoral College, but President Trump has heralded a looming war of federal lawsuits, which could bring about protracted confusion.



"They're trying to rig the election, and we can't let that happen,” Trump told a press briefing at the White House on the day. “There will be many lawsuits, and we have many pieces of evidence. After all, Federal Supreme Court justices will determine.” He has indicated that if the final outcome suggests his loss, he would not accept it, and instead will bring a lawsuit all the way to the conservative justice-dominated Supreme Court and reverse the outcome.



Mail-in ballots are way too biased, Trump said. “There are corruptions and irregularities continuously happening, and mail-in ballots are destroying our system,” he claimed. He also tweeted “We will take legal action against voting irregularities and vote fraud in all states where Biden recently claimed to have won.”



After President Trump’s press conference, Biden tweeted “No one is going to take our democracy away. It should never happen now and in the future.”



