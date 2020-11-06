WKO’s Scaglione to play ‘Arirang’ for encore. November. 06, 2020 07:51. gustav@donga.com.

“Although it will be played from a distance, I believe sharing music will help comfort everybody who is feeling the impact of COVID-19,” Case Scaglione who will conduct Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn (WKO) at the 31st Eagon Concert to be held online at 8 p.m. on Saturday said in an interview via email with The Dong-A Ilbo.



He has been leading WKO since 2018 as a principal conductor. The concert will be live broadcasted on the Eagon Concert YouTube cannel and arts and culture channel Arte TV. The following is an interview with him.



― Before you took a position as a principal conductor, you were highly praised for conducting Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 at a WKO concert. What are the characteristics of WKO?



“WKO’s strength is the seriousness and endless passion it has for musical pieces and sound. We will perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 with violinist Lee Ji-yoon at this concert. Mozart’s songs are dear to use as they can be interpreted creatively by an orchestra of a size similar to WKO.”



― What was your intention to include “Transfigured Night” at the concert?



“It is not an easy piece to play but fits well with our orchestra. As it has a message to overcome hardships and head forward for the better, it seems more meaningful these days.”



― Can you share anything for the audience to enjoy the concert more?



“We have chosen ‘Arirang’ for an encore. Every member of WKO likes this lyrical and beautiful song. We want to express our affection for the South Korean audience through this song. I hope COVID-19 ends as soon as possible so that we can meet them in a concert hall.”



