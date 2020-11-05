Revival of ‘chick lits’ in Korea. November. 05, 2020 07:56. hoho@donga.com.

“Chick lit,” a genre fiction that usually addresses womanhood in their 20s and 30s, is reviving. Many view “Bridget Jones’ Diary” in 1999 as the start of the genre, which also gained popularity in Korea in the early 2000s by dramas such as “My name is Kim Sam-soon” and “My Sweet Seoul, but faded out in 2010.



Recently, however, several online channels such as blogs and social networking service are uploading postings of “chick-lit” based movies such as “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Sex and the City.” “Emily in Paris,” despite being criticized as being “filled with clichés,” has gained wide popularity, particularly the lead character’s fashion style, which takes after Audrey Hepburn. Lucas Bravo, who made his debut through the series, emerged as a hot star with over one million followers on Instagram. Many fans are demanding Season 2 series.



Some critics say that COVID-19 has impacted this phenomenon, pointing out that people are turning to dramas with glamorous backgrounds such as Paris and New York as an alternative to satisfy their desire for travel. “The younger generation actively consumes dramas filmed in exotic places,” explained pop culture critic Ha Jae-geun. “They feel nostalgia about their travels.”



Some view Korean dramas narrated by female leads such as “Start up,” “Record of Youth” as “chick lits,” which are based on the common theme of “maturing through love and work.”



“Chick lits” are even winning the hearts of teenage viewers. “Chick lits are attractive in that they provide exciting epics based on their own story,” said movie critic Yoon Seong-eun. “Teenage web dramas based on love and friendship are also evolving as a type of chick lit.”



