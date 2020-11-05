Sam Smith releases his third album after three years of waiting. November. 05, 2020 07:42. imi@donga.com.

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith had a virtual livestream concert from Abbey Road Studios, the iconic London studios in London, on Saturday. The studio was not big but the stage was full of life.



The audience was gripped from the very first line of the first song, which was from Smith’s new album “Love Goes” released in three years. It was the contradictory lyrics and the mature sound of the young artists that mesmerized his fans. The song is a unique a cappella track that puts the artist’s vocal to the forefront like “Hide and Seek” by British singer-songwriter Imogen Heap.



Sam Smith, who made his debut in 2014, touched the hearts of music fans around the world with British soul and pop ballad along with the likes of Adele. His songs, “I’m Not the Only One” and “Stay with Me,” have already become ballad classics of the 21st century. Smith has won four Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, one Academy Award, and one Golden Globe Award (song from the James Bond film “Spectre”). His flawless live performance and smooth voice at the concert held in Seoul two years ago still remains in my mind like a mirage.



Smith said he remember sitting on a balcony, having some champagne and dancing to the song after finishing working on it with other artists in Los Angeles.



Piano ballad “For the Lover that I Lost” was first released by Celine Dion last year. Smith made the song his own with his iconic “rollercoaster” vocal, smoothly transitioning between chest voice and falsetto.



