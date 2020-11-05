Hyundai to supply 3,000 hydrogen trucks to China. November. 05, 2020 07:42. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company will supply hydrogen-electric trucks to China, accelerating its hydrogen economy business expansion in the country.



The South Korean automaker announced on Wednesday that it signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to build a hydrogen economy ecosystem with businesses in the Jing-Jin-Ji metropolitan region where capital Beijing is located and the Yangtze Delta where Shanghai is located.



Hyundai Motor Company first signed MoUs with major energy and financial companies in the Yangtze Delta on October 27. The goal is to supply over 3,000 hydrogen-electric trucks of Hyundai Motor Company to the region by building hydrogen charging stations and hydrogen production facilities and launching financial services to support hydrogen-electric cars.



Later on Wednesday, the automaker signed MoUs with Antai Science and Technology and Hebei Steel Industrial Technology Service to build hydrogen charging stations, pilot hydrogen-electric trucks, and supply over 1,000 hydrogen-electric trucks by 2025 in the Jing-Jin-Ji metropolitan region.



Hyundai Motor Company supplied hydrogen trucks by lending them for fees to reduce the cost burden of logistics companies for initial purchases.



한국어