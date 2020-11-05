Son Heung-min’s annual salary to increase to 15.3 bn won. November. 05, 2020 07:42. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

“Majority owner of Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur Joe Lewis has approved a new contract for Son Heung-min to pay 200,000 pounds a week plus extra pay. The contract is expected to be signed by the end of this year,” said a U.K. media outlet on Wednesday. If Son accepts the terms proposed by the team, his salary will be joint No. 1 in the team and joint No. 9 in the English Premier League (EPL).



According to Spotrac, a website on sports contracts, Son’s current weekly salary is 140,00 pounds with an annual salary of 7.28 million pounds. His current salary ranking is the third in the team after Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele who receive 200,000 pounds a week or 10.40 million pounds per year while it takes the 29th position overall in the EPL.



Son has three years left in the current contract. When Tottenham Hotspur brought Son from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Germany in August 2015, they first signed a five-year contract. Later in July 2018, his contract period was extended to 2023 with increased pay.



Son is enjoying the best season this year by recording eight goals and two assists in the EPL while ranked joint No. 1 in scores and No. 2 in offense points.



