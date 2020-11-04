Morais to leave Jeonbuk Hyundai Motor after two years. November. 04, 2020 07:42. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

José Morais, who has helped Jeonbuk Hyundai Motor win K League 1 for two years in a row, is expected to leave the team after this season.



Speaking to Portuguese newspaper “RR,” head coach Morais said he does not intend to stay with Jeonbuk after the two-year contract ends and wants to coach other team. It is said that he has received offers from Chinese and Portuguese professional football teams.



According to a source from Jeonbuk, Morais is willing to leave, saying the head coach believes he has done his part leading the team to two victories in K League 1. “We will respect the choice he makes if he says he wants to leave the team,” said the source. It appears that Morais will leave after the final match with Ulsan for the FA Cup in November and the AFC Champions League until December.



한국어