The faith of ‘America First’ to be determined on Tuesday

November. 03, 2020

“The most important election in American politics history” will take place on Tuesday local time. In an election that is best summarized as “pro-Trump vs. anti-Trump,” the results will decide whether or not “America First,” which has had a riffle effect on the world, will be here to stay for four more years.



If President Donald Trump is re-elected, the impact of “America First” will become even stronger. President Trump is likely to continue with neo-isolationism that he puts the United States’ interest before multilateral diplomacy that is based on cooperation with international institutions and allies. In contrast, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has criticized President Trump’s foreign policies for lessening the United States’ influence on the world and promised the restoration of multilateralism and the strengthening of cooperation with allies. The election results will also affect the political situations on the Korean Peninsula.



In the 2020 presidential election, U.S. citizens will choose to pursue the American First agenda despite the criticism from their allies or to return to their traditional role that will bring back its power on the global stage. British newspaper The Independent said the upcoming election will be the most influential election in the world’s history although foreign policies have not been delved into in depth in U.S. elections.



President Trump staged five rallies in five states from Michigan in the North to Florida in the South on Sunday, two days before Election Day and said with confidence that he predicted “a great red wave” on the election night. It was his call for his supporters to vote on the election day as the number of Democratic Party supporters who have already voted almost doubles the number of Republican Party supporters who have already voted.



“It is time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home,” said Biden at a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, criticizing President Trump’s response to COVID-19. This remark can be thought of as a call to end “Trump policies.”



