‘Baby Shark’ becomes most viewed video on YouTube. November. 03, 2020 07:33. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video, which has gained worldwide popularity, has become the most viewed video ever on YouTube. The megahit video has surpassed 7.038 billion views on YouTube, said Smart Study, producer of the famous children’s song, on Monday. Baby Shark beat Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito (7.037 billion views),” which was first released in January 2017, to become the most-watched video ever on YouTube.



The video featuring little children singing “Baby Shark” in English and dancing to it was first uploaded in June 2016. It became a global sensation with its catchy line, “Baby shark, doo doo doo doo” and cute dance.



“Baby Shark” debuted at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 last year and ranked 6th on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The Washington Nationals, which clinched a World Series title last year, used Baby Shark as their theme song. When U.S. President Donald Trump invited the World Series champions to a dinner at the White House last year, the United States Marine Corps band also played Baby Shark in the background.



