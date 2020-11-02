Anxiety grows about violence in U.S. one day before Election Day. November. 02, 2020 08:18. lightee@donga.com.

With the U.S. presidential election just one day to go, concerns are growing that violent unrest may happen around the upcoming critical event. Some even express worries about a possible quasi-civil war in the case of delay in ballot-counting.



An armed group of Trump supporters threateningly surrounded a Biden campaign bus in Texas on Friday (local time), which led the Democratic Party to cancel a rally that was scheduled on that day in Austin. Law enforcement officers used pepper spray to disperse a caravan of protesters who promoted voting and took some of the group to the police station in North Carolina on Saturday.



Rumors has it across social networking platforms including Facebook that a civil war may break out as social unrest only spreads right after the presidential election. NBC News reported that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Customs and Border Protection were given an order to stay in full preparation for a possible violent situation on the election day in Washington, D.C.



On the final weekend before the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden went on a rally in concert with former U.S. President Barack Obama in Flint and Detroit, Michigan. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump rigorously made a tour to four places in Pennsylvania on the day.



