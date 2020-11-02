Jang Ha-na wins SK Networks tournament. November. 02, 2020 08:18. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

“Autumn Queen” Jang Ha-na celebrated her victory with a home-run swing at a golf club on Jeju Island. It was after she landed a difficult par putt in the final round of SK Networks Seokyeong Classic KLPGA tour.



On the first day of November, Jang showed her true strength in autumn, landing the first victory of the season. She shot a one under par 71 on Sunday in the fourth round and seven under par 281 in total at the Pinx Golf Club in Seogwipo, Jeju.



The 28-year-old has been listed on the Top 10 as many as seven times out of the recent 13 matches. The only thing that she lacked was a trophy, but she finally won after starting the gam with Choi Min-kyeong. Six out of 13 victories, including Sunday’s victory, were won in autumn. She ranked 7th in the amount of prize with 386.99 million won by adding 160 million won on Sunday.



“I had a faith that I do well in autumn, so I played with confidence and that led to a good result,” Jang said. “I think my uncle who passed away last week helped me from heaven.”



