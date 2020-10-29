Daily COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 around the world. October. 30, 2020 07:21. by Youn-Jong Kim, Jae-Dong Yu zozo@donga.com,jarrett@donga.com.

Global daily coronavirus cases have reached a new high of over 500,000 with European countries and the United States experiencing second waves.



Worldometer, a reference website, reported the daily number of people who tested positive for COVID 19 was 504,419 and the death toll was 7,106 as of Wednesday. The daily new cases surpassed 500,000 just within 10 months since the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) by the Chinese government on December 31 last year.



In response to the rapid increase, major European countries such as France and Germany announced a month-long lockdown on Wednesday. Travel between cities will be restricted within France, while restaurants and hotels will be closed for a month in Germany. Texas and Wisconsin states in the U.S. have also decided to bring back strict measures that require the closure of restaurants and hair salons that were operating at reduced capacity.



The global daily cases reached 100,000 on April 3, only 94 days after China’s report to the WHO. It seemed that the numbers were leveling off with the introduction of strict COVID 19 restrictions including lockdown across the globe, but the numbers started increasing again after summer to record over 300,000 as of September 4. Now, with European nations and the United States going through second waves, the number jumped by 200,000. More than half of the new cases reported on Tuesday came from 10 countries, which are the United States, India, Russia, France, Spain, Argentina, Columbia, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil.



The second waves began in September in the United States and major European countries where tens of thousands new cases are reported everyday. These countries are re-introducing lockdown measures after lifting restrictions back in June and July as the spread of the virus slowed down by easing travel restrictions and opening up businesses and schools. AFP said the early lifting of lockdown has caused a second lockdown in Europe.



