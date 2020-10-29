Pres. Trump roars back in key battleground states. October. 29, 2020 07:41. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump overtook Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the first time in Florida, the ultimate battleground state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. With polls in key battleground states showing a last-minute rise in support for President Trump, the election landscape is fluctuating with only five days remaining until the Election Day.



According to polling data aggregator RealClearPolitics (RCP) on Tuesday (local time), President Trump is up 0.4 percentage point ahead of Biden’s 47.8% in Florida. Although it is within the margin of error, Trump is leading Biden for the first time since the election campaign began in earnest in August. Florida is entitled to 29 presidential electors, the biggest among battleground states. Florida has been traditionally considered a red state but President Trump overtook Biden (46.8 percent) in Georgia as of Tuesday, where the Democratic presidential nominee had been leading until recently. Experts say President Trump’s aggressive campaign schedule in Georgia is paying off.



Trump and Biden are virtually tied in North Carolina, another battleground state, where Biden is leading Trump by a mere 0.7 percentage point. The two nominees are also neck and neck in Arizona, with Biden 2.4 percentage points ahead of Trump.



