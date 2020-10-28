Son Heung-min becomes top scorer with eight. October. 28, 2020 07:36. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Son Heung-min has become the English Premier League (EPL)’s top scorer with eight. It was his first header in nine months since the match against Norwich City on January 23.



He scored a header from his duo Harry Cane’s flick-on 31 minutes into the second half of the 6th round away to Turf Moor in Burnley on Tuesday. Cane kicked the ball from a corner to set up Son’s scoring chance, and Son did not miss the chance. The 1-0 victory at Burnley took Spurs to the fifth in the league with 11 points.



Son, who scored the “73-meter wonder gaol” on December 8 in 2019, has scored in the last four consecutive games, bringing the total number of goals for the season to 10 (including two goals from the UEFA Europa League. This is the fifth season in a row where he scored in double digits. Both Son and Kane were given eight points by Sky Sports after the game, while Son was selected as the man of the match by the EPL. Son and Kane have linked up for a total of 29 goals, which is the division’s second highest tally following Thierry Henry and Robert Pires.



The goal was very much needed for Tottenham which had to bounce back after West Ham came back from 3-0 down to draw it. The match against Burnley was not easy either. Burnley’s four-back defense and four midfielders lined up in two lines made it difficult for Spurs to find a scoring chance, but Son scored a header and led the victory, which was disappointing to the home side especially because it was enjoying the better of the chances, leaving it disappointed.



It was his first header in the 2020~201 season after scoring five with his right foot and four with his left foot and his fourth from 166 EPL matches where he scored 61 goals in total.



“Remember the West Ham game? We played amazingly and drew, and it felt like we lost the game,” said Son. “I think this will give a little boost to our mentality, to be stronger.” Speaking of scoring goals in four consecutive games, he said it is not important who scores a goal. He also said scoring a goal is a team effort and he was happy to be able to play games the way the team liked. “We scored one and three points were very important points,” said Spurs manager José Mourinho, speaking highly of Son’s performance on the day.



Tottenham will play against Royal Antwerp on Friday in the UEFA Europa League next. If Son scores another goal, it will be for the fifth game in a row, which is his personal best.



