Kim Yoo-jung becomes youngest member of a club for large donors. October. 28, 2020 07:37. blick@donga.com.

Actress Kim Yoo-jung joined the Green Noble Club, a donor club of the ChildFund Korea for those who make large donations, as the youngest donor.



The foundation announced that “Kim joined the Green Noble Club as the 229th member and the youngest donor.” The club is for those who donates more than 100 million won to the foundation. J-Hope of BTS, actor Song Il-guk, singer Choigang Changmin and other stars are also members of the club.



The foundation said the 21-year old actress has been making “quiet” donations under someone else’s name. Part of her donations has been provided to children from low-income families who face difficulties due to COVID-19. The rest will be spent to treat child patients.



