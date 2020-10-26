Dodgers are a win away from first WS championship in 32 years. October. 27, 2020 07:53. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from its first World Series title in 32 years since 1988. The Dodgers took Monday’s Game 5, 4-2, over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas. It bounced back from its ninth-inning breakdown in Game 4, taking a 3-2 Series lead and getting one step closer to their seventh championship.



Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, 32, drove the win again as he did in Game 1. The starting pitcher allowed only five hits and two runs and recorded six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Kershaw, who earned the nickname of “Fall Kershaw” for his poor postseason performance, is having a great postseason this year winning four games out of five and recording an ERA of 2.93. He now has a total of 207 strikeouts in the post season, overtaking Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros with 205 to become a pitcher with most strikeouts. “Anytime you can have success in the postseason, it just means so much,” Kershaw said after the game. “I know what the other end of that feels like, too. I will definitely take it when I can get it.”



Manuel Margot of the Rays was tagged out in an attempt to steal home to tie the game when it was 3-2 in the fourth inning with two outs and two runners at first and third base. Tampa Bay Korean batter Choi Ji-man was called in the eighth inning with one out and one runner at first base but was replaced again after the Dodgers changed the pitcher to left-handed Viktor Gonzales.



The Dodgers, which has clinched the National League West title since 2013, appeared in the postseason for seven years in a row until last year but could not win the World Series championship. It lost for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018. In Tuesday’s Game 6 which will be held in the same ballpark, the Dodgers will start with Tony Gonsoline and the Rays with Blake Snell.



한국어