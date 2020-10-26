Four episodes of ‘Online Seoul Life’ coming soon on YouTube. October. 26, 2020 07:57. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

The Seoul metropolitan government announced on Sunday that it produced YouTube content to introduce the city to prospective visitors from overseas who find it hard to come to South Korea due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The “Online Seoul Life” series releases its first episode on Monday. Alberto Mondi from Italy and Lucky from India, TV personalities who are famous in South Korea, visit various places in Seoul and share their reviews. Consisting of four episodes, the series features traditional houses (hanok), palaces, public transportation systems, Sewoon Plaza, Ddareungi – Seoul's bike sharing system, and Korean ramen products selling at convenience stores spotted in the riverside of Han River. In particular, the show describes the city's policies: the Excellent Hanok Certification System; the Intelligent Traffic System; the Dasi Sewoon Project; and the Ddareungi System. Seoul City’s official YouTube channel publishes four episodes one by one every Monday at 5 p.m., starting from Oct. 26 until Nov. 16. The casts on the show speak Korean with English subtitles provided in video clips.



