Son Heung-min scores goal in first Europa League match. October. 24, 2020 07:51. hun@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, who is demonstrating his superb scoring capability this season, scored a goal again Friday in the first match of the Group J round in the UEFA Europa League 2020-2021 against LASK Linz FC from the Austrian League, which took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday.



At 39th minute in the second half when Tottenham Hotspur FC was leading 2-0, Carlos Vinicius headed the ball from Matt Doherty and sent it to the left side of the penalty line. At the very monument, Son Heung-min (28) briskly dashed into the penalty line, and kicked the ball with his left foot to score the finishing goal.



Son, who started in the bench and was fielded as substitute at 17th minute in the second half, scored the finishing goal when his team was leading 2-0, thus confirm‎ing its 3-0 win. Son thus continued his three-game scoring streak.



Tottenham, which advanced to the final round of the Europa League only after taking the qualifying round due to its ranking at sixth place in the English Premier League last season, easily beat LASK 3-0 to become the frontrunner in Group J this season.



Tottenham kept its ace attackers Son and Harry Kane in the bench, and fielded Vinicius, Lucas Moura, Gareth Bale, and Erik Lamela as its starting lineup of attackers. Moura and Vinicius teamed up to score the first goal at 18th minute in the first half to display dominance from the very beginning, and LASK ended up scoring an own goal at 27th minute in the first half, which allowed Tottenham to easily crush the visitors in the showdown.



Foreign media outlets made a flurry of positive comments on Son. “Tottenham started the Group league immaculately with Son’s goal again today,” The BBC reported. “Son calmly kicked the goal to the lower corner of the goalpost to score.”



