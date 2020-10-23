SK Telecom launches 5G-VR service for early detection of amnesia. October. 23, 2020 07:50. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

SK Telecom is offering a provisional service designed to detect Alzheimer’s patients at an early stage by using 5G and VR technologies.



On Thursday, the South Korean telecommunications giant announced that it will start to provide a program allowing for an early detection of cognitive disorders by utilizing a mix of 5G, VR, and artificial intelligence technologies in conjunction with Pusan National University Hospital and Looxid Labs, a startup. Seniors visiting the Pusan hospital can have their cognitive conditions tested by playing puzzle or memory games in a VR headset, which in turn analyzes bio signals from the tester with sensors of the device.



The massive pool of data will be managed through SK’s cloud service. Looxid Labs will play the part of analyzing bio-signals of the headset wear such as their eye movement or brainwaves, and Pusan National University Hospital will be responsible for the remote monitoring of test results and sophistication of prevention program.



