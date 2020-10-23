Choi Ji-man becomes the first S. Korean hitter to score in WS. October. 23, 2020 07:50. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Choi Ji-man, an infielder for the Tampa Bay Rays, contributed to the team’s victory, becoming the first South Korean hitter to score and hit in the Fall Classic.



The Rays have stricken back again against the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 of the 2020 MLB World Series, which took place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Thursday. Choi, who started as Tampa’s fourth batter and first baseman, drove in two runs with one hit in three at-bats.



After being stricken out in the first inning of his first World Series, Choi advanced to the first base in the second at-bat in the fourth inning when his team was leading 1-0. Randy Arozarena was at first base when Choi hit a slow ground ball which rolled towards second baseman Enrique Hernandez, who grabbed and tossed it to short stop Corey Seager to get out Arozarena coming to second base. Meanwhile, Choi got to first base, recording a ground ball in front of second baseman.



He advanced to second base when the next batter, Manuel Margot, hit and ran to home base when Joey Wendle hit to right field, becoming the first South Korean batter to score in a World Series game.



Choi’s first ever hit in the World Series has also led to a score. As the lead batter in the sixth inning when Tampa was wining 5-2, he hit the Dodger’s 5th pitcher Joe Kelly’s 157 km/h sinker towards the right fielder at two balls and two strikes. He ran to third base when Margot hit towards the left fielder and scored a run on a sacrifice fly by Wendle.



The Rays and the Dodgers that are tied will have Game 3 on Saturday at 9:08 a.m. The Dodgers hinted that they would use right-handed fire baller Walker Buehler, which increases Choi’s chances to be selected. The Rays will play home games for Game 3 to 5, which will be held for three days starting Saturday.



한국어