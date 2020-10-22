Busan becomes ‘sea of films’ once again. October. 22, 2020 07:53. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

“The pandemic cannot stop our passion to communicate by films” (Chinese film director Jia Zhangke)



“I’m sure that we will be connected in any way.” (Japanese film director Hirokazu Koreeda)



Many film directors around the world have sent messages of encouragement to the Busan International Film Festival, which has opened on Wednesday after reducing in scale for the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I am sure that it cannot end in this disconnected way,” said Koreeda, who won the Palme d’Ore award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival for “Shoplifters.” Director Jia Zhangke of “The World” (2004) and “Still Life,” as well as Korean directors also sent messages of encouragement.



“We who work in the film industry should stay united and take courage together,” said Director Lee Chang-dong. “The history of films has always been one of overcoming great challenges and hardship,” commented Park Chan-wook. “I feel that the Busan Film Festival is more valuable that ever before,” said Bong Joon-ho.



The festival will be held until next Friday, opening with “Septet: The Story of Hong Kong,” directed by seven Hong Kong directors including Sammo Hung, which depicts the story of the city from the 1950s. “Cannes 2020” and “Minari,” which won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize and audience award at Sundance, will also be featured.



한국어