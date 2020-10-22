Naria Kim’s new album features songs of Piazzolla. October. 22, 2020 07:53. gustav@donga.com.

Violinist Kim Ju-won (Naria Kim), who finished the performance of Beethoven’s entire violin sonatas last year, has released a new album. The CDs, which play for more than 90 minutes, are titled “The Memories of Piazzolla,” released by Sony Classical. Five songs of the great jazz artist Astor Piazzolla are played. The quintessential syncopation, freestyle and rhythm of Piazzolla is well played out.



“I’ve tried to make his diverse aspects stand out, as he is well-known and loved by many people. Many albums have been recently released on ‘The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires’ and frequently played, but ‘Six Tango Etudes’ are relatively less known, though just as attractive,” she explained.



There are three tango songs including “Le Grand Tango” and “The History of Tango,” which shows the composer’s passion for tango. “I’ve put a lot of thought into how I can bring out the characteristics and theme of the six songs in the Six Tango Etudes,” said Kim.



