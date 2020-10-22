Non-contact Seoul Marathon to be held for two days from Saturday. October. 22, 2020 07:53. hun@donga.com.

The Dong-A Marathon, a leading the marathon world in Korea, is introducing a new type of offline marathon in line with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2020 Seoul Marathon Untact Race, which is the one and only type of race in the world, will be held for two days from Saturday at the Jamsil Sports Complex. With the 2020 Seoul International Marathon/ The 91st Dong-A Marathon, which is one of the six World Marathon Majors and Platinum Label race, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a completely new type of race is being introduced.



While most of the major marathons are being held virtually around the world, the Seoul International Marathon will be the first offline race, where participants gather in one place and complete the marathon race following quarantine rules. The organizer of the Seoul Marathon gave six virtual race missions in advance and qualified those who achieved more than one mission to apply for the offline race.



Participants of the offline race will run 10 laps inside the Olympic Main Stadium and the Auxiliary Stadium, running a total of 10 kilometers. Participants will begin the race consecutively with a 10-meter distance from each other and will be asked to use a designated lane for COVID-19 prevention.



Participants should wear a mask and avoid contact by using a separate lane when passing the runner in front of them. Organizers will keep the race non-contact by following social distancing rules, such as taking preventative measures against COVID-19 at stadiums and strictly calculating time interval between the start of participants.



