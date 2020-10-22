Samsung SDS advances video conferencing technology. October. 22, 2020 07:53. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

Samsung SDS is advancing the technology behind “Brity Works,” which is the company’s cloud-based corporate collaboration solution equipped with differentiated security features. The demand for video conferencing is growing due to the spread of COVID-19 but security threats from hackers are also on the rise.



The ICT arm of the Samsung Group has greatly strengthened the security features of Brity Meeting, a video conferencing solution of Brity Works, including user authorization settings, data encryption, and data leakage prevention. Only those with prior access permission can attend video conferencing by entering one-time password. Conference materials cannot be opened and viewed outside of the video conferencing system. It also minimized the sharing of information by allowing only the manager to save the content of the conference. The solution also features a screenshot prevention feature to prevent the conference materials and content from leaking outside.



Samsung SDS plans to develop Brity Meeting into a comprehensive video conferencing solution that supports everything from teleconference to online education to seminar. In order to do so, the company added features such as screen sharing, writing, and survey.



Brity Works has become a video communication tool within Samsung Group. In particular, about 500,000 Samsung employees including those at overseas offices are utilizing the solution for internal and external collaboration projects and work automation. Brity Meeting is also being used for Samsung’s online Global Samsung Aptitude Test (GSAT) for hiring new employees.



