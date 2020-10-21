U.S. Indo-Pacific military commander visits S. Korea. October. 21, 2020 08:13. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Ministry of National Defense said that Philip Davison, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited South Korea on Tuesday to discuss pressing issues facing the alliance including security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.



According to the South Korean ministry, Minister Seo and Commander Davison agreed that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command plays an important role in achieving complete denuclearization and building permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula and to maintain the solid joint defense posture to support diplomatic efforts of the two nations. Prior to this meeting, Commander Davison had luncheon together to exchange views on the recent developments in North Korea.



“I was told they reviewed the inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) that were revealed in Pyongyang’s recent military parade and discussed SLBM-related activities around Sinpo,” said a source from the ministry. It is also said that they assessed the possibility of the North launching its new SLBM in the run up to the U.S. presidential election.



Some believe that Commander Davison has probably asked for Seoul’s support for Washington’s efforts to counter China’s aggression as the United States considers China to be the biggest threat to the Indo-Pacific region and declared to enhance military cooperation with regional allies and partners.



한국어