Samsung ranks 5th on Interbrand’s Best Global Brands ranking. October. 21, 2020 08:13. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics’ brand value has been ranked 5th in the world for the first time. The South Korean tech giant has cemented its place as one of the world’s top tech companies with the ranks of Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, according to experts. Samsung was also the only non-American company in the top five on the list.



According to the Best Global Brands 2020 announced by global brand consulting firm Interbrand on Tuesday (local time), Samsung Electronics was the fifth most valuable brand in the world with an estimated brand value of its largest-ever 62.4 billion dollars. With tech brands appearing strong on the list due to COVID-19, Samsung’s brand value rose about 2 percent from last year’s 61.1 billion dollars (6th on the list).



This is the first time that an Asian company was included in the top five on Interbrand’s list since Toyota last ranked 5th in 2016. When Interbrand began its brand value eval‎uation in 2000, Samsung stood at 43rd with a brand value of 5.2 billion dollars. The tech giant’s brand value has been on the rise ever since, climbing to 9th in 2012 and 6th in 2017. Its brand value has jumped 12 times and its ranking has climbed up 38 notches over the past 20 years.



