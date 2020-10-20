Paulo Coelho tweets praise on Korean show ‘My Mister’. October. 20, 2020 07:39. hoho@donga.com.

"WAW! I thought I would not survive to 16 episodes, but it is a flawless description of the human condition. Congrats to the super screenplay, the fantastic director and the best possible cast.”



Paolo Coelho, the world-renowned novelist from Brazil, left his kudos on the Twitter account on Sunday, praising “My Mister,” a Korean drama first aired in 2018. As of Monday, the message was retweeted 6,400 times and quoted more than 4,700 times. Replies are being added on the post, such as “the best show ever” and “my personal favorite.”



“My Mister” is a Korean soap opera aired on tvN that ran for 16 episodes from March to May 2018. The show began to gain global popularity after its streaming service opened on Netflix in June this year. It is gathered Coelho watched the show on Netflix as well.



