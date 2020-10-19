Let’s play in my room on YouTube. October. 19, 2020 07:45. pep@donga.com.

“I have a kindergarten graduation photo on the wall and toys and workbooks on the bookshelf,” says a teenage girl, not a celebrity. She shows around her room, including furniture, toys and lotions that she has. Some may wonder who would want to see a room of a girl’s, but some popular videos have almost one million views.



A “room display” content is hot among teenagers. YouTubers showing their room are mostly in elementary or middle school. They show the nitty gritty of their room as if they are showing their room to their friends. It is not to show off. They are sharing opinions through comments as well as information on furniture and props in their room, through which they promote friendship and decorate their room.



The content has become even more popular as students spend more time at home due to the remote classes, which has become more widespread by COVID-19. “I naturally had a desire to decorate my room as I started to spend more time in my room,” said YouTuber “Taewon” who uploaded a video under the title “Just an ordinary room of someone born in 2008.” “The biggest interest among my friends is to decorate their room and showing their clothes.”



Videos showing rooms feel light and clean in an era filled with provocative videos. It is hard to find malicious comments. Most comments go, “Your room looks really nice,” or “I wish I had a room like yours,” or “Can you tell me where you bought your desk? I am moving soon.”



“It feels like I am talking with friends by sharing a video,” said YouTuber “A day of Song Jeong-A.” “It is important to have fun videos, but I try to make less provocative videos without swearwords because some of my viewers are seven or eight years old,” said YouTuber “I am a fairy.”



But a permission of parents is a must to buy furniture or props they need to show their room because they are underaged students. “I have to save a few months of allowance to decorate my room,” said YouTuber “Gyeomji” who is in the second grade of middle school. “My parents make payments for me most of the time, but sometimes they chip in when the products are not too expensive. It is fun and also rewarding to see my room change by little.”



한국어