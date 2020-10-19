Trump says he may leave the U.S. if he loses in the election. October. 19, 2020 07:45. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to consolidate his supporters by even suggesting the possibility of leaving the U.S. as the presidential election is only 15 days away. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also asked citizens to participate in the vote.



“Anti-American leftist will erase American history, purge American values and destroy the American way of life,” said Trump to denounce Biden in the campaign in Muskegon, Michigan on Sunday (local time). He called Biden “the worst candidate in political history of the U.S.,” while saying he would have to leave the country if he loses to him. Trump ratcheted up the game by visiting two swing states a day on the weekend.



Biden’s camp sent three-page memorandums to supporters asking them to participate in voting, saying that a neck and neck race was going on in swing states. The camp also emphasized that the polls saying that Biden is winning may not be accurate and the campaign must go on as if it is a close battle.



