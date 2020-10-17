Choi Ji-man hits a homer in Championship Series. October. 17, 2020 08:02. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays has become the first Korean in the Major League Baseball (MLB) to slug a homer in the American League (AL) Championship Series. But the Rays will have to wait until Game 6 to make it to the World Series since they lost two games in a row against the Houston Astros.



Starting as the first baseman and the fifth hitter in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series held at Petco Park in San Diego on Thursday local time, Choi had a 100 on-base percentage, going 2-2 with two walks and one RBI.



Choi crushed a homer in the top of the eighth inning. The 29-year-old South Korean homered off reliever Josh James, clocked at 97 miles per hour, which flew 136 meters into right field seats. The Rays were trailing 2-3. Choi flipped his bat to brighten up the mood for his team.



Choi is hitting 0.259 throughout the postseason, including the Wildcard Series, with two home runs and four RBI. The Game 6 of the AL Championship Series will be held at the same stadium on Friday. If the Rays win, it will be their first World Series appearance in 12 years.



