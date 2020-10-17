Samsung ranked No. 1 on Forbes World’s Best Employers list. October. 17, 2020 08:02. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has been named one of the “World’s Best Employers” by Forbes. The South Korean tech giant said on Friday that it ranked No. 1 on the Forbes list that surveyed 160,000 workers from 58 countries from June to July this year. Respondents were asked if they were willing to recommend their companies to friends and family, and also to rate their companies on economic result and efforts in social responsibility.



“Samsung appears to have ranked high on the list based on employees’ high level of satisfaction with the company’s COVID-19 responses and its record-high third quarter earnings of about 66 trillion won despite uncertainties in the business environment,” an industry official said.



Employees of tech companies reported a relatively high level of satisfaction with their companies’ COVID-19 responses, such as remote working. Amazon, IBM, and Microsoft came in second, third, and fourth, respectively, and South Korea’s LG Electronics stood at fifth place.



