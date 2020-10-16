Hyundai’s New Kona boasts a new sharp look. October. 16, 2020 07:46. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor released “the New Kona” on Thursday, a small SUV upgraded from its 2017 model. The new model is 40 millimeters longer, and its digital instrument panel and infortainment screen have increased by 2.5 inches to 10.25 inches. It offers the “N Line” range of high performing vehicles as well as gasoline and hybrid versions.



The South Korean automaker has introduced 1.6 gasoline models and plans to expand its 2.0 gasoline range. The gasoline and N-Line versions use a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine with 198 horsepower, 20 up from its previous model.



The New Kona is equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) and Highway Driving Assist (HDA). It can also read and send “KakaoTalk” messages for the driver and offers “Hyundai digital key,” a smartphone application to be used to unlock and start the car.



The new model comes in three trims: smart, modern and inspiration, and the price ranges between 20.31 million won and 28.14 million won after deductions and the 3.5 percent special consumption tax.



