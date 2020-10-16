BTS wins Top Social Artist award at Billboard Music Award. October. 16, 2020 07:46. abro@donga.com.

BTS, the phenomenal Korean boy band, has won the Top Social Artist award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday (local time). It was the fourth consecutive year that BTS has won the Top Social Artist award, which goes to the most influential music artists online.



At the awards event that took place at the Dolby Theatre of Hollywood, the Billboard called BTS “the first act in the nearly decade-long history of Billboards’ Social 50 cart to lead for 200 weeks.” While the Korean singer-songwriters were also nominated for Top Duo/Group award, the honor went to Jonas Brothers. BTS virtually took part in the ceremony from a stage installed at the Incheon International Airport.



한국어